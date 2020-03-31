PHOTOS: Abuja turns ghost town as COVID-19 lockdown begins

PHOTOS: Abuja turns ghost town as COVID-19 lockdown begins

Tuesday, March 31, 2020 6:13 pm


The ever bustling Utako Ultra-Modern Market, Abuja under lock and key on Tuesday: Photo: Femi Ipaye

Abuja Turns Ghost town

Story/Photos by Femi Ipaye

Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory was virtually empty on Tuesday as the lockdown of the city for 14 days as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari begins.

The lockdown was part of measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

The usually bustling commercial parts of the capital city like the Utako Utako Motor Park, Apo Mechanic Village, Berger Roundabout, and the Nnamadi Azikiwe Airport Abuja were devoid of all human and business activities as shown in these photos By Femi Ipaye.

Chisco Transport Terminal, empty of passengers drivers and the usual hawkers in Abuja on Tuesday

Deserted street in Utako area of Abuja on Tuesday.

The terminal of Good Is Good Motors, a major transporter under lock and key with vehicles idle

Utako market and Motor park devoid of the usual bustling crowd of traders, vehicles and passengers on Tuesday

Security operatives under Berger bridge ensuring compliance with the lockdown order

Popular Berger area of Abuja viewed from a rooftop

Billboard with COVID-19 message at Berger bus stop, but no readers!

Otherwise busy Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport car park empty of vehicles and the usual hustling drivers on Tuesday

The road leading to popular automobile repair and vehicle spare parts sale hub, popularly known as Apo Mechanic Village was devoid of its usual heavy traffic gridlock on Tuesday.

Police officers checking a vehicle carrying foodstuff along Apo road

Handwashing materials placed in some spots at empty Wuse market

Idle spots of street food vendors at Utako market, Abuja

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    45 mins ago

    Ooni shifts African Hall of Fame Awards scheduled for April because of Covid-19
    2 hours ago

    Job scammer bags 10 years
    2 hours ago

    NDDC to spend N1.045bn to fight COVID-19 in Niger Delta
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: Confusion over curfew in parts of P/Harcourt
    3 hours ago

    Wike monitors compliance with COVID-19 curfew in P/Harcourt
    Lai-Mohammed 3 hours ago

    COVID-19: Why FG allowed 26 Americans to come to Nigeria – Minister
    4 hours ago

    I-G, 11 other officers test negative for COVID-19
    4 hours ago

    Nigerian Army replaces commander of war against Boko Haram