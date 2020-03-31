PHOTOS: Abuja turns ghost town as COVID-19 lockdown begins
PHOTOS: Abuja turns ghost town as COVID-19 lockdown begins
Tuesday, March 31, 2020 6:13 pm
The ever bustling Utako Ultra-Modern Market, Abuja under lock and key on Tuesday: Photo: Femi Ipaye
Story/Photos by Femi Ipaye
Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory was virtually empty on Tuesday as the lockdown of the city for 14 days as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari begins.
The lockdown was part of measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.
The usually bustling commercial parts of the capital city like the Utako Utako Motor Park, Apo Mechanic Village, Berger Roundabout, and the Nnamadi Azikiwe Airport Abuja were devoid of all human and business activities as shown in these photos By Femi Ipaye.
Chisco Transport Terminal, empty of passengers drivers and the usual hawkers in Abuja on Tuesday
Deserted street in Utako area of Abuja on Tuesday.
The terminal of Good Is Good Motors, a major transporter under lock and key with vehicles idle
Utako market and Motor park devoid of the usual bustling crowd of traders, vehicles and passengers on Tuesday
Security operatives under Berger bridge ensuring compliance with the lockdown order
Popular Berger area of Abuja viewed from a rooftop
Billboard with COVID-19 message at Berger bus stop, but no readers!
Otherwise busy Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport car park empty of vehicles and the usual hustling drivers on Tuesday
The road leading to popular automobile repair and vehicle spare parts sale hub, popularly known as Apo Mechanic Village was devoid of its usual heavy traffic gridlock on Tuesday.
Police officers checking a vehicle carrying foodstuff along Apo road
Handwashing materials placed in some spots at empty Wuse market
Idle spots of street food vendors at Utako market, Abuja
