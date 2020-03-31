PHOTOS: Abuja turns ghost town as COVID-19 lockdown begins

Abuja Turns Ghost town

Story/Photos by Femi Ipaye

Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory was virtually empty on Tuesday as the lockdown of the city for 14 days as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari begins.

The lockdown was part of measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

The usually bustling commercial parts of the capital city like the Utako Utako Motor Park, Apo Mechanic Village, Berger Roundabout, and the Nnamadi Azikiwe Airport Abuja were devoid of all human and business activities as shown in these photos By Femi Ipaye.