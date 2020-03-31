Result of my COVID-19 test negative – Gov. El-Rufai’s wife

Hadiza, the senior wife of the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, has announced that she tested negative for coronavirus.

The most senior of the three wives of the Governor announced the result of the test in a post on her Twitter page, she said: “Dear Tweeps,“My COVID-ONE-NINE test result is out. I’m NEGATIVE. Thanks for all your prayers and good wishes.”

Hadiza took the test following announcement by her husband that he tested positive to Coronavirus on Saturday.

El- Rufai, who made the announcement in a statement he personally signed said announced that he has gone into isolation in compliance with recommendations of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The Governor had also revealed that his deputy, Hadiza Balarabe, will continue to handle efforts of his administration to control the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

But it is not known if the two other wives of the Governor had cause to also take the test.