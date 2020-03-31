Result of my COVID-19 test negative – Gov. El-Rufai’s wife

Result of my COVID-19 test negative – Gov. El-Rufai’s wife

Tuesday, March 31, 2020 8:55 am


Hadiza-El-Rufai

Hadiza, the senior wife of the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, has announced that she tested negative for coronavirus.

The most senior of the three wives of the Governor announced the result of the test in a post on her Twitter page, she said: “Dear Tweeps,“My COVID-ONE-NINE test result is out. I’m NEGATIVE. Thanks for all your prayers and good wishes.”

Hadiza took the test following announcement by her husband that he tested positive to Coronavirus on Saturday.

El- Rufai, who made the announcement in a statement he personally signed said announced that he has gone into isolation in compliance with recommendations of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The Governor had also revealed that his deputy, Hadiza Balarabe, will continue to handle efforts of his administration to control the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

But it is not known if the two other wives of the Governor had cause to also take the test.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    14 mins ago

    Photos/Covid-19: Day 1 of Lagos lock down
    47 mins ago

    Why we ordered total closure of markets – Ondo Govt
    54 mins ago

    Akure explosion: Minister to announce NASRDA’s findings
    1 hour ago

    Buhari’s anti-coronavirus lockdown: Illegal necessity, unconstitutional necessity?
    2 hours ago

    Covid-19 shutdown: Sanwo-Olu urges security personnel to be friendly
    2 hours ago

    San Diego biologist to lead effort to treat coronavirus infection
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: Ajimobi wishes Makinde quick recovery
    3 hours ago

    Gross Intimidation By Awka Landlord Obi Okonkwo