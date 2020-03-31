Two killed, one injured in attack on Kaduna community

Two killed, one injured in attack on Kaduna community

Tuesday, March 31, 2020 11:08 pm


Militants (file photo)

Two people have been reported killed and one other injured in an attack at Jagindi Tasha, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the attackers were said to have stormed the compound of a former District Head of Jagindi, Mr Danlami Barde, at about 8pm on Monday and killed him and his brother.

It was also gathered that the deceased were trying to settle a family dispute when the attackers struck.

The Chairman of Jema’a Local Government, Mr Peter Averik, who confirmed the incident to NAN, noted that security operatives had since been mobilized to the area.

Averik appealed to people in the area to remain calm as investigations were ongoing to track the perpetrators.

The State Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige did not respond to inquiry on the incident when contacted by NAN

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    PDP NWC reconstitutes Ondo exco
    2 hours ago

    DisCos’ priority not tariff increment – Official
    2 hours ago

    NCDC dispels rumour on suspected COVID-19 woman in Badagry
    2 hours ago

    Reps donate two months salary to combat COVID-19
    2 hours ago

    Troops destroy Boko Harams’ logistics base, kill fighters in Borno
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: No increase in electricity tariff now — Minister
    2 hours ago

    Most COVID-19 patients in Lagos will survive – Commissioner
    5 hours ago

    “Shoot Covid-19 suspects down if…” Ebonyi Governor orders