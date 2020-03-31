Two killed, one injured in attack on Kaduna community

Two people have been reported killed and one other injured in an attack at Jagindi Tasha, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the attackers were said to have stormed the compound of a former District Head of Jagindi, Mr Danlami Barde, at about 8pm on Monday and killed him and his brother.

It was also gathered that the deceased were trying to settle a family dispute when the attackers struck.

The Chairman of Jema’a Local Government, Mr Peter Averik, who confirmed the incident to NAN, noted that security operatives had since been mobilized to the area.

Averik appealed to people in the area to remain calm as investigations were ongoing to track the perpetrators.

The State Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige did not respond to inquiry on the incident when contacted by NAN