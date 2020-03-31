Wike monitors compliance with COVID-19 curfew in P/Harcourt

Wike monitors compliance with COVID-19 curfew in P/Harcourt

Tuesday, March 31, 2020 3:46 pm


Pictures: Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (in blue) on Tuesday monitoring the level of compliance with the curfew imposed on parts of the state.

 

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port-Harcourt

Rivers Governor,  Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Tuesday monitored the level of compliance with the curfew imposed on Obiri-Ikwerre Junction (Ozuoba, Rumualogu)  to Choba and from Education Bus Stop to Agip Junction parts of Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The curfew is aimed at ensuring that residents of the areas observe the sit-at-home directive to check the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Governor Wike imposed curfew on the areas after residents failed to comply with government directive  closing markets across the state. 

Accompanied by Security Service Commanders, Governor Wike started the monitoring exercise at Education Bus Stop up to Agip Junction. 

The Governor made his observations to the Service  Commanders and operational service operatives on ground before proceeding to Obiri-Ikwerre Junction( Ozuoba, Rumualogu)  to Choba where he made further observations on making the curfew effective to check the spread of coronavirus. 

On Tuesday,  the Rivers State Government informed that the curfew imposed at Education Bus Stop to Agip Junction, Ikwerre Road and Obiri Ikwerre Junction to Ozuoba,

Rumualogu and Choba is for 24 hours with effect from   March 31, 2020 till further notice. 

During his state-wide broadcast on Monday,  Governor Wike stated that the Rivers  State Government will continue to take necessary measures to check the spread of coronavirus.

He said: “Let me reiterate that this government will continue to do what is right no matter who is involved.  As you are all aware, no conventional war has grounded global life and economy like coronavirus has done.

“Everybody is affected.  Therefore,  all hands must be on deck to defeat coronavirus. I want to sincerely  express my heartfelt gratitude to our health professionals on the frontline of this fight.  Let me also thank all the security agencies, individuals and organisations who are collaborating with us to make Rivers State safe.

“I  am confident that with our collective resolve our dear state will contain the spread of this virus”.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    4 mins ago

    NDDC to spend N1.045bn to fight COVID-19 in Niger Delta
    43 mins ago

    COVID-19: Confusion over curfew in parts of P/Harcourt
    Lai-Mohammed 2 hours ago

    COVID-19: Why FG allowed 26 Americans to come to Nigeria – Minister
    2 hours ago

    I-G, 11 other officers test negative for COVID-19
    2 hours ago

    Nigerian Army replaces commander of war against Boko Haram
    4 hours ago

    You are wrong! Osinbajo tackles critics of Buhari’s restriction order
    5 hours ago

    How I survived coronavirus – Osowobi Oluwaseun Ayodeji
    5 hours ago

    Just in: Osun, Ogun record new cases of COVID-19, total now 135