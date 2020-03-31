Wike monitors compliance with COVID-19 curfew in P/Harcourt

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port-Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Tuesday monitored the level of compliance with the curfew imposed on Obiri-Ikwerre Junction (Ozuoba, Rumualogu) to Choba and from Education Bus Stop to Agip Junction parts of Port Harcourt, the state capital.



The curfew is aimed at ensuring that residents of the areas observe the sit-at-home directive to check the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Governor Wike imposed curfew on the areas after residents failed to comply with government directive closing markets across the state.

Accompanied by Security Service Commanders, Governor Wike started the monitoring exercise at Education Bus Stop up to Agip Junction.

The Governor made his observations to the Service Commanders and operational service operatives on ground before proceeding to Obiri-Ikwerre Junction( Ozuoba, Rumualogu) to Choba where he made further observations on making the curfew effective to check the spread of coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the Rivers State Government informed that the curfew imposed at Education Bus Stop to Agip Junction, Ikwerre Road and Obiri Ikwerre Junction to Ozuoba,

Rumualogu and Choba is for 24 hours with effect from March 31, 2020 till further notice.

During his state-wide broadcast on Monday, Governor Wike stated that the Rivers State Government will continue to take necessary measures to check the spread of coronavirus.

He said: “Let me reiterate that this government will continue to do what is right no matter who is involved. As you are all aware, no conventional war has grounded global life and economy like coronavirus has done.

“Everybody is affected. Therefore, all hands must be on deck to defeat coronavirus. I want to sincerely express my heartfelt gratitude to our health professionals on the frontline of this fight. Let me also thank all the security agencies, individuals and organisations who are collaborating with us to make Rivers State safe.

“I am confident that with our collective resolve our dear state will contain the spread of this virus”.