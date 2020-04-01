All our Covid-19 patients stable-Sanwo-Olu

Lagosians experienced on 31 March the beginning of the 14-day restriction of movement ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari in a bid to stop the Coronavirus pandemic. Thus, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu noted the high level of people’s compliance with this presidential directive.

In his words: “It has shown that we realise the enormity of the challenge that we are facing and the choice that we have made – fighting to stave off a massive attack of COVID-19 and staying alive to reclaim our life that has been disrupted by this unseen enemy.”

He continued: “The restriction, I would like to remind us, is to contain the community spreading of this disease by enlisting everybody in the fight and ensuring that many more do not contract it.

It is on this note that I would like to warn those who may wish to breach the restriction that their action is against the Public Health interest of all Lagosians.

On the medical front, I have been informed that all our COVID 19 patients are stable. Five of them were discharged on Monday and – by the grace of The Almighty- more will soon be out of hospital. Our medical staff – exceptional men and women all – are doing their all to ensure that the patients do well, regain their health and return home to their families. We will be doing a lot to encourage them and lighten their burden by staying indoors.

Only those rendering essential services, who must be well identified; are allowed to go out when necessary.

Our Welfare Package remains on course. As I have often said, those at the bottom of the economic ladder, the underprivileged and the most vulnerable among us, will not be left to fend for themselves at this difficult time, Our Relief Package, which is to reach about 200,000 households in the first instance, has continued. Parts of the following local governments are being covered: Amuwo Odofin, Epe, Ikeja, Badagry, Ibeju – Lekki, Agege,Oshodi-Isolo, Apapa and Lagos Mainland. Others will soon be reached.

May I seize this opportunity to thank those worthy Lagosians, who have demonstrated the true spirit of “A Greater Lagos” by coming forward to help at this time.

I salute our law enforcement agents who have been working tirelessly to ensure that the presidential directive is enforced. I enjoin them to continue in that spirit. They should be firm but courteous in discharging their responsibilities.

Again, I have no doubt that if we continue to fight in unity, COVID-19 will be defeated and we will come out victorious as we always do.

Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu

Governor of Lagos State.”