Coronavirus: Spain records 864 deaths in one day

Spain recorded 864 new deaths from coronavirus between Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing the total number of people that have died from the pandemic in the European country from 8,189 to 9,053.

The number of coronavirus infection in the country rose by a record amount for the second day with cases now over 100,000.

According to Daily Mail, the number of new cases rose by 7,719, jumping from 94,417 on Tuesday to 102,136 at the same time Wednesday.