COVID-19: Akwa Ibom records 5 cases, total in Nigeria now 174

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 8:59 pm


The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC has confirmed 23 new cases of coronavirus in the country with Akwa Ibom recording five cases.

The five cases were the first time positive cases of the virus to be confirmed in Akwa Ibom. Nine of the 23 new cases were in Lagos, seven were in the FCT while one case were in Kaduna and Bauchi. 

The new cases brought the total number of coronavirus in Nigeria as at 08:00 pm 1st April to 174, with nine patients already discharged while two deaths have been recorded.

“Twenty-three new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos, 7 in the FCT, 5 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Bauchi State As at 08:00 pm 1st April there are 174 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths”, NCDC said.

For a breakdown of cases by states currently; Lagos- 91 FCT- 35 Osun- 14 Oyo- 8 Ogun- 4 Edo- 4 Kaduna- 4 Bauchi- 3 Enugu- 2 Ekiti- 2 Rivers-1 Benue- 1 Akwa Ibom- 5

