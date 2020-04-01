Covid-19: Allow Tanker Drivers to Operate NNPC Tells Security Personnel

Covid-19: Allow Tanker Drivers to Operate NNPC Tells Security Personnel

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 8:52 am


File copy: Fuel tankers

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has appealed Law enforcements agencies across the Country to allow petroleum products tanker drivers free movement during the lockdown ordered in parts of the country by President Muhammadu Buhari and some state governments. 

A release today in Abuja by the NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, said the exemption granted by Mr. President to certain categories of essential workers covers the operations of petroleum products tanker drivers.

The release said that the Federal Government counts on the support of the law enforcement agencies across the country to ensure smooth distribution of petroleum products across the nook and cranny of the country during the period of the restriction. 

The corporation said that NNPC holds over 2.6billion litres of petrol enough to last the period of the lockdown and beyond, advising that motorists should not engage in panic buying.  

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    12 mins ago

    Kogi workers receive March salary
    16 mins ago

    How Nigeria can avoid becoming next epicentre of COVID-19 pandemic –NAQS DG
    25 mins ago

    Zamfara closes illegal rehab centre, relocates 57 inmates
    33 mins ago

    School proprietor confesses to rape of 9-year old pupil
    51 mins ago

    UN announces COVID-19 response in North East
    1 hour ago

    Covid-19: Facts on Dr Saadu who dies, giving care, in UK
    1 hour ago

    Covid-19 real, I still don’t have any symptoms-Makinde
    2 hours ago

    FG crashes pump price of petrol to N123.50 per litre