Covid-19: Donations trickle in for Kogi State Govt.

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

As the battle against the ravaging Coronavirus hots up across the country, corporate bodies, groups and individuals have been extending hands of support to the Kogi State government. The latest of the donors are the Political Office Holders who have jointly donated the sum of N1 million to the Kogi COVID-19 Account to help the state fight the scourge.

Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Mrs Folashade Arike, said the donation is a demonstration of the State Government’s commitment to defend the people against the deadly virus.

The political Office holders commended the state government for its proactive steps in ensuring that the state is free form the virus and urged for the cooporation of the citizens.

Earlier in the week, the United Bank for Africa, UBA was reported to have given a donation of N28.5 million to the government. Similarly, the state headquarters of the Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel was said to have donated N50,000 to the anti Covid-19 efforts.

The State has inaugurated a 29-man squadron headed by the Deputy Governor, Edward Onoja to ward off the virus from the state. Thus far, the state has been lucky, as it is yet to record a case of the disease.