Covid-19: Facts on Dr Saadu who dies, giving care, in UK

Dr Alfa Saadu, a native of Kwara State, Nigeria, held high his Hypocratic oath. He died on 30 January of coronavirus after volunteering to help in the hospital wards and, in the process, got infected. Nigerians at home and in the UK will miss him.

Facts about him

Dr Alfa Sa’adu graduated from University College Hospital Medical School, London in 1976 and got his MRCP exam as an SHO at St Bartholomew’s Hospital, London in 1979. He has been a Consultant Physician in Geriatric Medicine since 1994.

Dr Sa’adu began his management career as Acting Clinical Director of the Care of the Elderly Department at West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust in June 2001 and became the Divisional Clinical Director for Acute Medical Care (Accident and Emergency, General Medicine, Elderly Care and Sexual Health) in September 2002. He was promoted to the post of Deputy Medical Director in February 2004 and has served on the Trust Board as a non-voting member until February 2010.

In January 2009, Dr Sa’adu was selected for the second cohort of the Top Talent Programme, part of the national Breaking Through Programme aimed at getting more representation of Black and Ethnic Minorities NHS staff lead.

-Shared by Senator Babafemi Ojudu