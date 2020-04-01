Covid-19: Omotola allays fears over husband’s safety

By Nehru Odeh

These certainly are not the best of times for screen goddess, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde. As coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, leaving casualties in its trail, the sexy Nollywood actor had cause to worry because her pilot husband, Matthew Ekeinde, had to fly in spite of the global pandemic. Not only was she worried about the health hazard her husband was exposed to as a pilot, she had to disinfect the house daily.

However, she has put those anxieties aside given that her husband no longer flies due to the lockdown the federal government had enforced on Abuja and Lagos, thereby putting a stop to all flights. Omotola, aka, Omosex, disclosed this on her Facebook page while wishing her teeming fans a happy new month.

“So much has been going on with me…From anxiety of my husband flying and having to disinfect /sanitize the house daily … Thank God , no more stress,”she said.

The sexy actor and mother of four also disclosed that she had also been anxious about three of her kids not being in the country and having to make the decision to either have them get on planes to come home or stay where they are.

“Having to check up on them daily, get supplies, then set up safe alternatives …” she maintained.

The multiple award-winning actor also said her major priority since the outbreak of the virus is to make sure that the many people she is responsible for are not only catered to, but are safe first. And to her these include, “Sorting out my staff and workers and their own personal situations. On one of my sites, one of the workers said to me after giving him money … ‘Ma , I’ve sent the money to my wife, I no dey go … to go siddon for house dey do wetin! I go continue work for site , sebi I no dey comit , materials dey site,’ Then I’ve had to adjust to make the site hospitable and safe.”

Omotola then advised her fans to be vigilant and pay attention to those close to them. ”Dear friends, do not forget in all this to pay attention to the ones closest to you – the cooks, the guards, the maids, the workers, the driver, the kid’s friends …

“Dear all, Please note it is very challenging times for everyone irrespective of perceived status or class, you never know what anyone is dealing with. Be kind,” she averred