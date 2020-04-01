COVID-19: Ondo to close boundaries Thursday, declares 3-day fast

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 8:02 pm


Rotimi Akeredolu: Ondo State Governor

The Ondo State Government has ordered the closure of its boundaries  to the neighbouring states of Ekiti, Osun, Kogi, Edo and Ogun from Thursday as a precautionary measure against the Covid-19.

Mr Donald Ojogo, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Akure.

Ojogo explained that the trend in respect of COVID-19 and the possibility of its undeterminable spread was observed, saying this informed the directive.

“Ondo State has ordered the closure of its borders with the neig­hbouring states of Ekiti, Osun, Ko­gi, Edo and Elefon, our coastal border with Ogun, which in the recent past, has witnessed heavy human traffic from Lagos and Ogun,” he said.

According to him, the order prohibits inter-state travels into the state and takes effect from 6.00 p.m on Thursday, April 2.

He further said that secu­rity operatives as well as monitoring teams had been put on alert to enforce the order as part of measures already taken to stem COVID­-19 incursion into Ondo State.

“To his glory, Ondo State has remained one of the states in the country without a single confirmed case of COVID-19.

“This is an uncommon grace government and indeed the people must not take for granted.

“As a way of thanking God and seeking His face for this immeasurable grace and continuous favour, government hereby declares a three-day period of fasting and prayers from Thursday to Satur­day for Ondo State and the country at large.

“Government therefore urges the good people of Ondo State to use this period to stand firm in prayers and remain inexorable in His praise as mankind faces this pandemic.

“May God sustain His grace upon Ondo State,” he said.

