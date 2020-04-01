Kwara University gets new Vice Chancellor

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 11:31 am


Kwara State University

Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara has approved the appointment of Prof. Mustapha Mohammed-Akanbi as substantive Vice Chancellor of the State University, Malete.

Hajia, Sa’adatu Modibbo the state’s Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Ilorin.

Modibbo said that the appointment followed the recommendation of the University Governing Council.

“Gov.AbdulRazaq, has accepted the recommendation of the Governing Council of the Kwara State University, Malete, with regards to the appointment of Vice Chancellor.

“Consequently, on behalf of His Excellency, I hereby announce the immediate appointment of Prof. Mohammed Mustapha Akanbi as the new Vice Chancellor of the State University, Malete.

”I am similarly conveying His Excellency’s approval of the appointment to the Governing Council of the University, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that before his appointment Akanbi was a lecturer at the Department of Business Law, Faculty of Law at the University of Ilorin.

His father was late Justice Muhammad Mustapha Akanbi, Pioneer Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

