Lawmakers donate one month salary to fight coronavirus in Rivers

Lawmakers donate one month salary to fight coronavirus in Rivers

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 8:12 pm


Cross Section of Members during the Briefing where they donated their one-month salary to the fight against coronavirus

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt
Members of the Rivers House of Assembly on Wednesday resolved to  collectively donate their one-month salary to assist the State Government fight the spread of Coronavirus in the state
In a press conference in Port Harcourt on Wednesday,  Speaker of the House,  Ikuinyi Ibani said the members arrived at the decision after an interface with the Ministry of Health on the fight against coronavirus.
He said: “Based on this feedback so far received from the joint committee on the proactive and preventive measures put in place by the security council of the state headed by the Rivers State Governor, bearing in mind that as responsible representatives of our various constituencies, we resolved that one month salary of all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly be deducted by the Ministry of Finance and remitted to the committee set up to fight coronavirus in the State.
“This sacrifice by members is not to the exclusion of other individual contributions of members in their respective constituencies to ameliorate the shocks associated with the pandemic.
“We restate our commitment to the fight against coronavirus pandemic and our full support of all efforts and actions taken by the Rivers State Government to keep our people safe and healthy. “
Speaker Ikuinyi Ibani was flanked by  principal officers of the House and other prominent members during the briefing.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 min ago

    COVID-19: Akwa Ibom records 5 cases, total in Nigeria now 174
    10 mins ago

    Fighting Covid-19: UK and Its Many Challenges
    59 mins ago

    COVID-19: Ondo to close boundaries Thursday, declares 3-day fast
    1 hour ago

    Wimbledon 2020 cancelled, first time since World War II
    1 hour ago

    Covid-19: Checking the Ejigbo Osun returnees’ time bomb
    1 hour ago

    COVID-19 cases will soon reach 1m globally-  WHO
    2 hours ago

    In Osun, Gov. Oyetola is confronted with Coronavirus burden
    4 hours ago

    ANAMBRA COVID-19 Account: A Clarification