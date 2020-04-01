Lockdown: Burglar arrested at varsity’s hostel in Rivers

The Police in Rivers State have arrested one of the two suspects who allegedly took advantage of students’ absence from school due to the COVID-19 lockdown to burgle of one of the hostels at Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Iwofe, in Port Harcourt.

The burglars allegedly stole appliances and food items left behind by the students who were forced out of school by lockdown of Port Harcourt ordered by the Rivers State Government.

One of the burglars escaped when confronted by the school security operatives before they could get out of the hostel but his colleague was arrested and handed over to the men of the police special operation in Rivers State, otherwise known as Operation Sting.

It was gathered that most of the items stolen were also recovered from the burglars who abandoned them when they were confronted by the institution’s security operatives.

There was however speculations that the alleged burglars may be students of the University, but this has not been confirmed as investigation by the Police is still on going.

At the time of filing this report,our Correspondent had not gotten the official reactions of the Police Command.