Report: Spain records over 100,000 coronavirus cases, over 9,000 deaths

(dpa/NAN)

Spain on Wednesday said it had recorded 864 coronavirus deaths in one day, the highest number recorded within 24 hours so far, the Health Ministry said in Madrid.

This is the fifth day in a row with more than 800 deaths in the country, which has been particularly affected by the pandemic, bringing the national death toll to 9,053.

Meanwhile, the number of recorded infections rose to 102,000 after 8,000 new cases were reported.

On the same day, 3,500 patients who had been diagnosed with Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, were released from hospital.

More than 22,000 of the 51,000 people who had to be treated in hospital in Spain for Covid-19 had already recovered.