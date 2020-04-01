School proprietor confesses to rape of 9-year old pupil

The Kaduna State Government said on Tuesday, that it had withdrawn the license of Liberation College Tirkania, Kaduna, over alleged rape of a nine-year old pupil by the proprietor, Mr Samuel Ejikeme.

The state Commissioner for Education, Dr Shehu Makarfi said in a statement in Kaduna, that the school was equally closed down as directed by Gov. Nasir El-Rufai.

Makarfi said that the Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Mrs Hafsat Baba, who reported the incident said Ejikeme confessed to raping the nine-year old girl on tape.

“This compelled the Ministry of Education to act immediately by withdrawing the license and shutdown the school.

“The withdrawal of the license is in line with the power vested on the Kaduna State Quality Assurance Authority Board, in Part IV, section 17(1) of the law establishing the Authority.

“The Kaduna state government is, therefore, calling on all parents and guardians to withdraw their children or wards from the school,” he said.

The commissioner said that the state government would continue its investigation to ascertain the veracity of the allegation while the suspect remains in detention.

He said that El-Rufa’i had also directed the state Urban Planning Development Agency (KASUPDA) to look into the school’s development permit and take further action within two weeks.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Hafsat Baba, who reported the incident on her twitter handle @HafsatMohBaba, expressed sadness over the incident.

She lamented that school administrators that were supposed to be pillars of support and protection to children were turning to sexual predators.

“Please parents should speak more to their daughters and sons to ease exposure of these beasts in human skin,” she said.

El-Rufa’i, had earlier on his twitter handle: @el-rufai, directed the Kaduna Quality Assurance Authority to immediately withdraw the school’s license and close down the facility.

“KASUPDA should look into its development permit and take further action within two weeks.

“Mr. Ejikeme must be detained and vigorously prosecuted.”