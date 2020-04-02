8-yr-old boy donates cash to Kwara Govt to fight COVID-19

8-yr-old boy donates cash to Kwara Govt to fight COVID-19

Thursday, April 2, 2020 6:41 pm


Governor Abdulrahman-Abdulrazaq of Kwara

An eight-year-old boy, Akinduyo Oluwapamilerinayo, on Thursday donated a sum of N1,120 to the Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19 .

Making the donation to the Chairman of the Technical Committee, Mr. Kayode Alabi, Master Oluwapamilerinayo said his desire to donate the cash was to assist in curbing the spread of the pandemic in the state.

Oluwapamilerinayo stressed that his father, School teacher and Sunday School teacher gave, him money which he added to his personal savings and donated it to the committee to fight the scourge.

He said that his wish was to see the society free of the pandemic.

Responding, Alabi, the Deputy Governor who doubles as the Chairman of the Committee, commended the magnanimity and gesture of the youngest donor and urged all other well-meaning Kwarans to emulate the gesture.

He thanked Oluwapamilerinayo for his kind effort in assisting the committee and promised that his message would be delivered to Gov. AbdulRahaman Abdulrazaq.

