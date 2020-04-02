Africa COVID-19 death toll hits 214, total cases rise to 6,075 – WHO

Thursday, April 2, 2020 4:52 pm


Coronavirus

The World Health Organisation (WHO), Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, says there are now 6,075 confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on African continent with 214 deaths.

The UN’s health agency gave the update in its regional official twitter account @WHOAFRO on Thursday.

“They are 6,075 cases on the African continent, with 214 deaths and 478 recoveries reported.

“In past seven days, four new countries in the Region have confirmed cases of COVID-19, including Botswana, Burundi, Guinea Bissau and Sierra Leone.”

The agency said South Africa currently had the highest in the region with 1,380 cases and five deaths, Algeria 847 cases with 58 deaths and Burkina Faso has 261 confirmed cases with 14 deaths.

“Nigeria has 174 confirmed cases, nine have been discharged with two deaths,’’ it stated.

