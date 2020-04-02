Banditry: Police confirm recovery of 22 bodies in Sokoto

Banditry: Police confirm recovery of 22 bodies in Sokoto

Thursday, April 2, 2020 6:56 pm


Police:

The Sokoto State Police Command has confirmed the recovery of 22 bodies of persons allegedly killed by bandits in Sabon-Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto state.

The Command’s spokesman, Mr Muhammad Sadiq, told newsmen on Thursday that the deceased were shot when bandits attacked the area.

Sadiq said police received information on Wednesday that bandits on motorcycles stormed Gangara Village in the council area, shooting sporadically.

He said that the Joint Operation Puff Adder and Military patrol teams were drafted to the scene and that the bandits made unsuccessful attempt to ambush the team.

”After a fierce gun duel, the bandits retreated and escaped into the forest with gunshot wounds, while one of them was shot dead.

”Unfortunately, 22 bodies were discovered to have been victims of the sporadic shooting  by the bandits on arrival in the village,” Sadiq said.

The spokesman commiserated with the deceased families and state government, saying that the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Ka’oje, had since directed investigation into the matter.

Sadiq said the commissioner promised to bring the fleeing perpetrators of the dastardly act to book and solicited increased community partnership in the state.

