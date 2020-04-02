Covid-19: Putin orders Russians not to go to work in April

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered Russians not go to work for the rest of April to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Putin gave the order in a nationally televised address in Moscow.

Russia has reported more than 3,500 cases of the new coronavirus, while senior officials have warned that the actual number of cases is probably much higher.

This week marked the beginning of a nationwide quarantine period, in which Russians working at jobs not considered obligatory for the functioning of the country were advised to stay home.

Supermarkets, pharmacies and certain state services have continued to operate during the quarantine. (dpa/NAN)

