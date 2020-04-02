COVID-19: UCH CMD now negative

COVID-19: UCH CMD now negative

Thursday, April 2, 2020 5:50 pm


Prof. Jesse Otegbayo

Prof. Jesse Otegbayo, The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan,has tested negative for COVID-19 after eight days in isolation.

The CMD had been in isolation since he announced that he tested positive to the virus about seven days ago.
,
But The Nation reported on Thursday that the Head of Public Relations Unit of the hospital, Mr Toye Akinrinlola said a test on the CMD’s blood sample has come back negative.

The Provost of the College of Medicine and his deputy have also tested positive for the virus and are also being treated in self-isolation.

