COVID-19:Extend Lockdown to Other 34 States-Osoba

A sitting Lawmaker in the House of Representatives, Hon Olumide Osoba, has advised the Federal government to extend the recent lockdown of Lagos,Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory to other 34 states in Nigeria.

Osoba representing Abeokuta North/Odeda/Obafemi Owode Federal Constituency, in his press release, said he shared in the pains and challenges facing the people of his constituency and the nation at this crucial period. He regretted that the Covid-19 pandemic had slowed down the economic and social activities of the people, putting their survival in a precarious state.

He said there was the need for all to combat the pandemic with concerted efforts and collaboration without resort to political, racial or ethnic divides.

According to Osoba “the virus does not recognize gender, age, ethnicity, political or social affiliations, and the sooner we all fight it from a cohesive front, the better for humanity.

Osoba stressed that the actions already taken by the Federal Government as well as that announced by Ogun State were commendable, noting however that the lockdown should be extended to all States of the federation in order to break the chain of the pandemic across the country in good time.

“The only thing missing is adding all the other 34 states on the list which is important. A total lockdown for an initial period of 30 days is vital as a first step to ending the onslaught of the virus”, Olumide asserted.

He passionately appealed to the people to adhere strictly to the various health advisory already given to them such as maintaining social distancing, improved hygein and self- isolation, among others, to keep the pandemic at bay.

Hon Osoba had few weeks ago embarked on the empowerment of people in his constituency with the provision of vocational equipment such as deep freezers, motor bikes, grinding machines and sewing machines, an initiative that was overwhelmingly applauded by recipients and described as a new vista in representative politics of the federal constituency.