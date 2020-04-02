Gov. Ortom, Deputy, Commissioner tested for coronavirus

Thursday, April 2, 2020 2:56 pm


Gov. Ortom. Photo by segun Komolafe

Gov Samuel Ortom of Benue, his Deputy, Mr Benson Abounu and the Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Mr David Olofu on Thursday submitted voluntarily submitted themselves for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) test.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Terver Akase in Makurdi, they submitted their samples to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The statement quotes Ortom as saying “the decision to submit samples for the test was the right thing to do”.

The governor, therefore, appealed to all Benue citizens to submit to the test and not wait for symptoms to manifest before going for it.

According to Ortom, doing so will help to contain the spread of the deadly virus in the state.

Ortom said:”there is no was shame in seeking to know your Covid-19 status”.

He urged the people to cooperate with the COVID-19 Action Committee at the state and local government levels, while observing the preventive measures against the pandemic

