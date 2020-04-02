Heavy storm destroys buildings, others in Port Harcourt

…Prospects of restoration of power supply to affected areas look dim

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Residents of Port-Harcourt and the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company,PHEDC, are counting their loses as a result of the heavy rain, accompanied by heavy windstorm in the city on Wednesday.

Areas mostly affected are some parts of the Old GRA, especially William Jumbo old GRA, Diobu, Port Harcourt Township, Rumualogu, Rupkokwu, Elipokpodu, Rumuokoro, Rumuodamaya and Rumuagholu all in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

The rain, which started about noon with heavy storm, destroyed some electrical poles, blew off roofs of many buildings, and uprooted trees among other damages in some parts of the city.

PHEDC has been battling to restore power to the affected areas as a result of the collapse of transmission lines few days before the Wednesday afternoon rainstorm and residents fear that the destruction caused by the rain will further prolong the blackout.

However, John Onyi, the head Communications of PHEDC, while expressing regrets over the damages caused by the April 1, 2020 rainstorm to company, appealed for patience from consumers of power in the affected areas, especially because of the lockdown over Covid 19.

Our correspondent reports that at the time of filing this report that there was no casualty reported in affected areas.