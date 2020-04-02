How 6 persons died in Epe road accident – LASEMA

How 6 persons died in Epe road accident – LASEMA

Thursday, April 2, 2020 8:55 am


Picture of six people who died in an accident on Epe Expressway

The Director- General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu has confirmed that six persons died after a truck fell on commercial taxi on Epe Expressway.

Oke-Osanyintolu told News Agency of Nigerian (NAN) in Lagos that six out of the seven persons involved lost their lives after the accident that occurred earlier on Wednesday.

According to him, the truck with unknown registration number had fallen on the fully loaded commercial taxi OPEL car with registration number Lagos SMK-312ES.

”Seven people were in the crushed car and six of them lost their lives.

“After the accident, the response team rescued the only surviving man, who was trapped beneath the truck. He is now receiving treatment in the hospital.

“We have handed over corpses of deceased persons  to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to transport them to the mortuary.

“We appeal to members of the public to comply with the COVID-19, lockdown and social distancing guidelines to avoid endangering themselves,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

He also urged the rescue workers to follow the social distancing guidelines of the Lagos state government.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 min ago

    Gov. Ayade issues Executive Orders on COVID-19 response
    8 mins ago

    Wives refusing sex over coronavirus not ‘sinners’ – Cleric
    45 mins ago

    Germany admits 113 coronavirus patients from other EU countries
    1 hour ago

    Gov. Ganduje, wife test negative to COVID-19 
    1 hour ago

    Heavy storm destroys buildings, others in Port Harcourt
    2 hours ago

    How Oyo State is Tackling COVID-19’-Taiwo Adisa
    3 hours ago

    Photo/Covid-19: Abia Gov distributes “eba” as palliative
    9 hours ago

    COVID-19: Nurses in Enugu protest lack of PPE in ESUTH