Just in: Coronavirus cases in Nigeria increase to 184

Thursday, April 2, 2020 8:43 pm


The Nigerian Government has reported 10 new cases of Coronavirus, bringing the total number of the confirmed cases in the country to 184.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced on Thursday evening that three of the new cases are in the Federal Capital Territory while seven are in Lagos.

“Ten new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 7 in Lagos and 3 in the FCT.

“As at 08:00 pm 2nd April there are 184 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths,” NCDC said in a tweet on its verified handle.

