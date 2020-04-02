Just in: Lagos discharges 11 Coronavirus patients

Just in: Lagos discharges 11 Coronavirus patients

Thursday, April 2, 2020 7:14 pm


File: L-R: Commander, 9 brigade, Ikeja Army Cantonment, Brigadier General Etsu Ndagi; Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Commander, Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft, Apapa, Commodore Ibrahim Aliyu and Director, Department of Security Service (DSS), Mr. Abdulfatai Sanusi, during a media briefing after the State Security Council meeting at Lagos House, Marina

It is another good news on Thursday evening as the Lagos State Government announced that 11 more COVID-19 patients have been released from the state’s isolation centre after they were declared freedom of the virus.

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the development on his social media page.

According to the Governor, the discharged patients which include two females and nine males were allowed to go after results of two tests on them return negative.

See his full statement below:

I am happy to break to you, my good people of Lagos, the news of the release today of 11 more patients from our facility in Yaba. They have fully recovered and have tested negative to COVID-19 and have been allowed to return home to their families.

The patients include two females and nine males. Their results came out negative in two rounds of tests.

I want to use this opportunity to, once again, thank our frontline health workers and other professionals for their service.

Let me reiterate that this is not the time to relax, but to maintain our vigilance against #COVID19 because of the community infection that we are beginning to see.

Again, I assure you that at the end of it all, we will hoist a flag of victory – with your cooperation and by the grace of the Almighty.

