Just in: President Buhari appoints new medical directors

Thursday, April 2, 2020 7:03 pm
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Medical Directors for Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Calabar, Cross River State, and Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo, Taraba State.
They are Dr Bassey Eyo Edet, and Dr Aisha Shehu Adamu, respectively.
Dr Edet hails from Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River State, and graduated from University of Calabar in 1998. He is a Fellow of the National Postgraduate Medical College in Psychiatry, and also Fellow of the National Institute of Management Consultants.
His appointment as Medical Director, for an initial term of four years takes effect from March 25, 2020.
Dr Aisha Shehu Adamu is a Consultant Physician Gastroenterologist/
Her appointment as Medical Director for an initial term of four years takes effect from March 25, 2020.
