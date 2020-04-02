Just in: President Buhari appoints new medical directors

Just in: President Buhari appoints new medical directors

Thursday, April 2, 2020 7:03 pm


President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Medical Directors for Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Calabar, Cross River State, and Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo, Taraba State.

They are Dr Bassey Eyo Edet, and Dr Aisha Shehu Adamu, respectively.

Dr Edet hails from Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River State, and graduated from University of Calabar in 1998. He is a Fellow of the National Postgraduate Medical College in Psychiatry, and also Fellow of the National Institute of Management Consultants.

His appointment as Medical Director, for an initial term of four years takes effect from March 25, 2020.

Dr Aisha Shehu Adamu is a Consultant Physician Gastroenterologist/Hepatologist. She hails from Karin-Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State, and graduated from the University of Maiduguri in 1995.  She completed her Residency in 2008, and received Fellowship of the National Postgraduate Medical College.

Her appointment as Medical Director for an initial term of four years takes effect from March 25, 2020.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    17 mins ago

    Covid-19: Making the Best Use of Lockdown
    23 mins ago

    Just in: Lagos discharges 11 Coronavirus patients
    41 mins ago

    Banditry: Police confirm recovery of 22 bodies in Sokoto
    42 mins ago

    Coronavirus: Buhari’s 10-Year Plan to Take 100 Million Nigerians Out of Poverty
    49 mins ago

    EPL clubs “must” cut player wages or pay more tax, says committee head
    56 mins ago

    8-yr-old boy donates cash to Kwara Govt to fight COVID-19
    1 hour ago

    Five confirmed cases of coronavirus in Akwa Ibom: Matters Arising
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: Five positive results from NCDC doubtful – A’Ibom govt.