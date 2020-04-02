Lockdown: Delta Govt orders probe of alleged killing of man by soldiers

Okafor Ifiebor

Delta State Government has ordered an investigation into the alleged killing of a 28- year- old man identified as Joseph Pessu allegedly by some soldiers over violation of COVID-19 lockdown in Warri on Thursday.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu in a statement in Asaba said government was worried about the report of the killing of the 28-year old man in Warri by security agencies on regular patrol duty.

The Commissioner said the state government has sent a delegation to the deceased family to condole with them over the loss of their son.

He stated that the military authorities have been contacted to carry out an investigation into what led to the killing of the deceased.

He, however ,called on the people to remain calm and not to take laws into their hands while the government conducts an investigation into the killing.

Mr Aniagwu thanked Deltans for their cooperation so far by remaining indoors and called for further cooperation with the State Government in the best interest of Deltans.

The extra judicial killing of Joseph Pessu had sparked off violent protests by youths in Warri.

Meanwhile, friends of the late Pessu have been expressing their emotions in the Social Media posts.

One Emmanuel Omasan Egbe, an obvious mutual friend of the late Pessu, wrote on social group platform on Facebook called “Pessu town square” “Pessu townsquare totally condemn the extrajudicial killing of one of our own Joseph Pessu, by the Nigerian army personnel, the slain Pessu Joseph who is a son the Mr Monday Pessu, is a very jovial and accommodating person who will never want to see any of his brothers or sisters in a sad mood, he is known to be a very respectful young man who will greet all he sees irrespective of age difference. “Words are heavy for me to describe this slain young man whose life was cut short by trigger happy army officer. While we mourn our brother, we are rest assured that the full wrath of the law will take it due course. RIP Joseph.”