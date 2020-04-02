Lockdown: NASFAT gives N10,000 palliatives monthly to members

The Nasrul Lahi-L-Fatih Society, (NASFAT) says it will give N10, 000 palliatives to each member and non-member in Nigeria every month to cushion effects of economic lockdown and restriction of movement.

Its President, Niyi Yusuf, said on Thursday that the support would cushion the effects of economic lockdown and restriction of movement to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

“It will serve as a relief package to buy basic food items every month. The target is 20,000 beneficiaries in the first instance,” Yusuf said.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Sunday announced a complete lockdown and restriction of movement of vehicles and people in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun to curtail the spread of the deadly virus.

Yusuf said in a statement by the Publicity Secretary, Akeem Yusuf, that the COVID-19 Response of NASFAT would focus on reducing the spread of the virus in the community.

He said that it would also alleviate the burden of the disease on vulnerable members of NASFAT and the general public.

Yusuf said: “NASFAT’s response as a society will be multi-faceted, in order to respond to the diverse impacts of COVID-19 pandemic.

“In addition to the suspension of all physical gatherings at all NASFAT locations from March 19, the society has developed a three-pronged strategic approach to contain spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Relief Support, the first stage of the scheme, will focus on members, the vulnerable and indigent ones in the society.

“This will provide practical support to the elderly, widow, orphans and vulnerable members of the society, including those whose breadwinners are in isolation/quarantine, under medicare or in Intensive Care Unit.

“NASFAT will provide emotional support to individuals and their families through professional counselling and provide economic support through giving of N10,000 cash monthly per identified household.”

He said that the Risk Communication and Advocacy refers to the passing of information and advice from experts to people facing threats to their health or social wellbeing.

According to him, this will enable people at risk to take informed decisions to protect themselves and their loved ones.

“Also, NASFAT Relief Initiative, will focus on Risk Communication Advocacy, in sending appropriate messaging to the public using indigenous languages across various channels to share information from the government and health authorities that will help curtail the spread of the virus.

“The Behavioural Change Communication will include radio jingles, ePosters and Short Videos detailing expert advice for members of the community.

“Community Mobilisation is NASFAT’s efforts to mobilise the Muslim community to aid better understanding of the pandemic and the strategies for prevention and treatment will be done in partnership with other organisations,” NASFAT leader said.

According to him, consequently, NASFAT is a founding member of the Muslim Coalition Against COVID-19, a coalition of 40 Muslim organisations.

“It includes the NASFAT Agency for Zakat and Sadaqat (NAZAS) and the NASFAT Relief Initiative, to form a common front to support and assist in the fight against the virus.

“NASFAT Weekly Media programmes, online Asalatu, animated videos, ePosters and short messages will be some of the means through which NASFAT will sensitise and mobilise the community,” Yusuf said.