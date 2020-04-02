Photo/Covid-19: Abia Gov distributes “eba” as palliative

Photo/Covid-19: Abia Gov distributes “eba” as palliative

Thursday, April 2, 2020 6:20 am


Governor Ikpeazu distributing eba to the people. Photo credit: Ernest Omosrelojie

Abi state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, on Tuesday, gave out balls of take-away Eba and soup as COVID 19 palliative

