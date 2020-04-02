Photo/Covid-19: Abia Gov distributes “eba” as palliative

Thursday, April 2, 2020 6:20 am
Governor Ikpeazu distributing eba to the people. Photo credit: Ernest Omosrelojie
Abi state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, on Tuesday, gave out balls of take-away Eba and soup as COVID 19 palliative
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
How Oyo State is Tackling COVID-19’-Taiwo Adisa
COVID-19: Nurses in Enugu protest lack of PPE in ESUTH
Presidency to Nigerians: Trust scientists, not Soyinka on COVID-19
U.S. coronavirus cases top 200,000 as Democrats push fourth stimulus
Italy’s virus death count still high as lockdown extended to April 13
Covid-19: Omotola allays fears over husband’s safety
Covid-19: Donations trickle in for Kogi State Govt.
COVID-19: Civil society writes open letter, urging Gilead to ensure access to potential treatment
What do you think?