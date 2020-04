Today, 2 April 2020, is the 60th anniversary of Oba Sikiru Adetona, Awujale of Ijebuland. He was crowned on this day April 2nd 1960. He was 25 years then. Today he is 60 years on the ijebu throne. Long live Awujale.

Photo credit: Nigeria Nostalgia , 1960-1980 Project.

See more archival photos below: