Rainstorm forces Lokoja into darkness

Thursday, April 2, 2020


Electricity high tension cables


Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

More than 36 hours after Lokoja, the Kogi State capital recorded its first major rain in the year, the city is still in darkness and completely cut off from electricity supply. The situation has made the lock down order by the government more burdensome for residents who are forced to stay at home in utter darkness and almost incommunicado.

Lokoja witnessed a heavy downpour of rain on Tuesday night at about 8pm forcing the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC to as usual disconnect power supply to the area. Hope of an early restoration was dashed when long after the rain the town remained in darkness.

TheNews gathered that the storm that accompanied the rain destroyed some houses and broke some electrical installations.

Ifeoma Arudi, the Public Relation Officer of AEDC, in a discussion said that 18 electric poles have been identified to be damaged by the storm. She, however, said that technicians of the company were already working on replacing the damaged poles in different locations.

Arudi explained that the storm also damaged power installations when uprooted trees and roof tops fell on them. She said consumers may have to wait for a while to have normal electricity supply. 

