Rape allegation: Kogi Governor orders probe of Commissioner

Rape allegation: Kogi Governor orders probe of Commissioner

Thursday, April 2, 2020 2:50 pm


Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has ordered immediate investigation into allegations of assault, battery and other serious crimes levied against the state Commissioner for water resources, Mr Abdulmumini Danga.

The Commissioner for information and communication, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, confirmed this in a statement in Lokoja on Thursday.

“The governor, being an avowed advocate of fundamental human rights is shocked by these allegations and will not allow them to go uninvestigated.

” The governor has ordered accelerated investigation into the matter and hereby assures both accuser and accused, as well as the general public, that the whole truth will be uncovered and justice served as appropriate,” the commissioner said.

A lady ( name withheld) had accused the Commissioner of abducting and assaulting recently in Lokoja recently.

However, government in the statement, reaffirmed its unalloyed commitment to the protection of all residents from all forms of oppression

” We will not tolerate violence against women or children under any form or guise.

“We give our word that if these allegations are proven, everyone found culpable will be brought to justice,” the statement said.

The governor then called on the people of the state to continue to observe the protocols of prevention and safety relating to the COVIDD-19 outbreak.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    32 seconds ago

    Bauchi to discharge 2 Coronavirus patients – Official
    6 mins ago

    Covid-19 lockdown: Don’t violate citizens’ rights-IGP tells his men
    16 mins ago

    Nigeria likely to record more cases of Coronavirus, NCDC says
    25 mins ago

    Gov. Ortom, Deputy, Commissioner tested for coronavirus
    36 mins ago

    Why lockdown in Delta goes haywire!
    42 mins ago

    Four fake health officials with fake sanitisers arrested in Anambra
    50 mins ago

    Saudi Arabia imposes 24-hour curfew in Mecca and Medina
    59 mins ago

    Lockdown: Doctors threaten strike over alleged harassment in Rivers