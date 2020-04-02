“Senator Ubah, you are on your own on Covid-19 funds drive”- Anambra govt

Thursday, April 2, 2020 1:49 pm


Ifeanyi Ubah

Anambra State government has distanced  itself from the funds drive by Senator Ifeanyi Ubah “in the name of mobilizing resources from wealthy indigenes to launch a campaign against the Corona-virus.”

A release signed by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C-Don Adinuba, maintained that Anambra State government “is not aware of the fund’s drive by Senator Ubah.”

The statement “commended the people of Anambra and beyond for their support to the State government’s effort aimed at keeping the State free of the Corona-virus and its ravaging effect.”

The statement “advised those who want to contribute money to channel it to the Anambra State Covid-19 account with Fidelity Bank number 5030112159 while those who want to donate equipment, medicines and others should send them to the office of the Secretary to the State government at the Government House Awka.”

 

