Why I released my nude photos – Salawa Abeni

By Nehru Odeh

Waka music maestro, Salawa Abeni, has nothing to hide. Not only has she been in the public eye for more than 45 years, she has ruled Waka, her kind of traditional music sung in Yoruba with panache: ever since she released her debut album, Late General Murtala Ramat Muhammed in 1976. Little wonder the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, crowned her the Queen of Waka Music in 1992. However, the Ijebu- born musician is not new to controversy, having been embroiled in not a few in the past.

Still, Abeni literally set the internet on fire on Wednesday when she beat one Jason to the finish line by releasing her nude photos. Jason, who claims to hail from Osun State had earlier blackmailed her, threatening to release her nude pictures if she doesn’t pay him some money.

Abeni, however, is not one to be blackmailed, having been involved in some controversies in the past. Not only did she releasd the pictures, she went further to post the conversation between she and the blackmailer as well as a message on her instalgram account.

According to her, she decided to share the messages and pictures sent by this person with everyone so that all could see it.

“So I have decided to share the messages and pictures sent by this person with everyone for you all to see! Thank you and God bless you! For you the blackmailer, I refuse to be bullied by you as I’m sure that I’m old enough to be your mother.” she said.

Abeni, who will be 60 next year, also hinted on the circumstances in which those pictures were likely taken and also had a word of advice for the public..

“These could have been pictures of me in hospital or even with my partner, but is this what has become of us? I plead with everybody out there to be very careful as our current situation has made people to become very desperate. I am almost 60 years old. I have worked very hard and made a name for myself for somebody to believe that they can threaten and trample on my feelings. This is very sad,” she lamented.

However, since she broke the news, the internet has been on fire, with Nigerians rallying to the support of someone they consider a legend. The celebrities are not left out too, as they have taken to social media to express support and solidarity.

Nollywood actor, Joke Silva said in nstagram post, “Well done girl. You took the power away from the fool.”

Mercy Aigbe also wrote: “Now this is how you do it….. Respect ma! You are an epitome of strength! A Queen in all ramification! Nothing and no one can bring you down! Sending you lots of love ma.”

Saidi Balogun said: “I beg this person in the name of God almighty to stop. After building a career for more than 45years, you want to destroy it all in the name of looking for money.

“If this person wants his or her entire family’s story to end well in life, you better desist. You can not bring down what you did not build.The wrath of the Lord shall befall anyone that tries to. Mummy, it is well with you.”

Rita Dominic said: “Wow.. These are crazy times. Love and light ma’am”

Big brother Naija’s Leo Da Silver wrote: “Much respect ma.”

Read the full text of her message here.

“Good morning my family, friends and fans. I have something very important to tell you and I will really appreciate your audience. I am very disappointed that someone somewhere will try to tarnish my image and threaten to destroy my career of over 45 years.

“This morning, I received messages from somebody threatening to expose very old pictures of me and in the process blackmailing me for money.

“These could have been pictures of me in hospital or even with my partner, but is this what has become of us? I plead with everybody out there to be very careful as our current situation has made people to become very desperate. I am almost 60 years old. I have worked very hard and made a name for myself for somebody to believe that they can threaten and trample on my feelings. This is very sad.

“So I have decided to share the messages and pictures sent by this person with everyone for you all to see! Thank you and God bless you! For you the blackmailer, I refuse to be bullied by you as I’m sure that I’m old enough to be your mother.

