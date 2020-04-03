Artistes celebrate Ebenezer Obey @78

Artistes celebrate Ebenezer Obey @78

Friday, April 3, 2020 7:49 pm


Ebenezer Obey

Some Nigerian celebrities took to their instagram handles on Friday to celebrate Nigerian legendary Juju musician, Ebenezer Obey, who clocked 78 on April 3.
Some of the artistes who celebrated the legendary musician were; Nigerian Gospel singer, Tope Alabi; Bimbo Esho, Managing Director, Evergreen Musical Company and Actress Joke Muyiwa.
Tope Alabi wrote on her instagram handle: “Happy birthday to our father, Baba Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi, more years in good and sound health in Jesus name. More grace sir.”
Also Actress Joke Muyiwa had this on her page: “Happy birthday to you legendary Ebenezer Obey, Commander. Thanks for everything sir.”
Bimbo Esho celebrated the musician on her Facebook page: “Happy birthday to you on this 78th occasion of yours. Happy birthday to you Chief Commander. Many happy returns. Bless you Dad.”
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    4 mins ago

    Stay-at-home order, blessing in disguise – Ilorin housewives
    14 mins ago

    Nigeria’s response to COVID-19 excites UN Chief  
    19 mins ago

    Maj.-Gen. Yahaya takes over as Commander Operation Lafiya Dole
    51 mins ago

    Italian shoe designer Sergio Rossi dies of COVID-19
    1 hour ago

    Salawa Abeni speaks on nude photos for the first time
    1 hour ago

    COVID-19 Lockdown: NNPC Commends Tanker Drivers for Hitch-free Distribution of Products
    2 hours ago

    Covid-19 Isolation Centre Commissioning: Why Critics Blast Imo Governor
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19 update by Gov Sanwo-Olu: 4 patients recover