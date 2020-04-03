Artistes celebrate Ebenezer Obey @78

Some Nigerian celebrities took to their instagram handles on Friday to celebrate Nigerian legendary Juju musician, Ebenezer Obey, who clocked 78 on April 3.

Some of the artistes who celebrated the legendary musician were; Nigerian Gospel singer, Tope Alabi; Bimbo Esho, Managing Director, Evergreen Musical Company and Actress Joke Muyiwa.

Tope Alabi wrote on her instagram handle: “Happy birthday to our father, Baba Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi, more years in good and sound health in Jesus name. More grace sir.”

Also Actress Joke Muyiwa had this on her page: “Happy birthday to you legendary Ebenezer Obey, Commander. Thanks for everything sir.”

Bimbo Esho celebrated the musician on her Facebook page: “Happy birthday to you on this 78th occasion of yours. Happy birthday to you Chief Commander. Many happy returns. Bless you Dad.”