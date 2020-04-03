Buhari to Army: Join Police to flush out bandits in troubled areas

Friday, April 3, 2020 11:30 pm


President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Army to join the Police in flushing out bandits from forests around the country, particularly in areas that witnessed recent attacks.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja on Friday, said the president gave the directive in response to the killing of 22 people in Sokoto State.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gangara community in Sabon Birnin Local Government Area was attacked by suspected bandits, while 10 persons were reported killed in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau.

The statement said: ”In a quick response, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai has already got in touch with the General Officers Commanding the army formations in the affected states.”

It added that the Army chief had directed officers to reinforce the police efforts to track the bandits and bring them to justice.

The president assured Governors Aminu Tambuwal and Simon Lalong of Sokoto and Plateau respectively of the federal government’s support in bringing an end to the spate of attacks in the regions.

The  statement quoted President Buhari to have commiserated with the governments and people of the two states.

He prayed that almighty God would comfort those who lost beloved family members and friends in the attacks.(

