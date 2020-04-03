Coronavirus: Sanwo-Olu, wife, aides test negative

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his wife and aides have tested negative to Coronavirus.

Professor Akin Abayomi, Lagos Commissioner for Health announced this on his Twitter handle early Friday morning.

It was believed that the Governor, his wife and aides took the test following their exposures and contacts with individuals with the virus.

The Commissioner however said Sanwo-Olu who is the incident commander for COVID-19 in Lagos State and his wi

He said, “I am happy to announce that COVID19-19 Lagos Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the First Lady of Lagos and their immediate family members, as well as aides, have all tested negative for COVID-19.

“We thank Lagos residents for their concern and support. We urge all to maintain social distancing. Together we can defeat COVID-19! Please stay safe.”