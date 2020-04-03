Covid-19: APGA Chairman constitutes relief materials distribution committee

The National Chairman of APGA, Ozonkpu Dr. Victor Ike Oye, has constituted a 10-man Committee to handle the distribution of materials procured through the benevolence of critical stakeholders from Anambra State to the 326 political wards of Anambra State. This is to complement the effort of the state government in the fight against COVID-19.

According to a press statement signed by Barr. Tex Okechukwu, National Publicity Secretary, APGA, the committee is headed by Anambra State Chairman of APGA, Sir Norbert Obi.

Other members are:

1.The three zonal chairmen of APGA in Anambra State

2. Chinedu Nebeife, National Youth Leader

3. Hon. Mike Nwofor, SSA, Environment to Governor

4. Hon. Nnamdi Okafor, Majority Leader, Anambra House of Assembly

5. Mrs. Udeji, APGA Women Leader, Anambra State

6. Dame Chinyere Mbakwe

7. Mrs. Amaka Obiapuna

The date for the distribution, as Okechukwu put it will be communicated to the various wards in due course. “Please stay safe. Together we shall defeat the deadly virus,” he added.