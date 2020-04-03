COVID-19: ‘Go home for now’, brothel owner tells sex workers in Edo

By Jethro lbileke

A brothel operator in Benin, Edo state, simply identified as Osagie, has evicted commercial sex workers occupying his facility, over fear of spreading the dreaded coronavirus among themselves and others in the area.

The brothel is located at Ugbague street, off Mission Road, an area notorious for commercial sex activities.

Osagie who said that the eviction became necessary because of the speed at which the virus spreads from person-to-person, added that there is high possibility that if one of the prostitutes contracts it, she might spread it to others.

He said though a brothel business has not been legalized in the country, he has a duty to help curtail the spread of the virus, hence, he decided to ask those occupying his buildings to take a break and go home.

He said: “I asked the prostitutes occupying my buildings to go home and meet their children and families at their various states, because any man who has the virus may infect them and they can easily spread it.

“I have children and I can’t ask my children not to embrace me and you know that these prostitutes are occupying my buildings and I am the one managing the facilities and so I am afraid. That is why I asked them to go home and stay with their children at home until the coronavirus dies down.

“lt is better to die of hunger than to die of a disease.”

The brothel manager who said he has spent over N20,000 in taking care of those who couldn’t travel back to their respective states of origin before the closure of the inter-state borders, thanked the state government for the partial lockdown, unlike other states who declared total lockdown.