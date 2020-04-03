COVID-19: Gov. Diri signs law to back lockdown of Bayelsa

COVID-19: Gov. Diri signs law to back lockdown of Bayelsa

Friday, April 3, 2020 10:04 am


Governor Diri

*Directs Partial Closure Of Markets
Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has signed an Executive Order titled: Bayelsa Infectious Disease (Emergency Prevention) Regulation 2020 as part of strategies to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus into the state.
Senator Diri said the executive order was in the exercise of the powers conferred on him pursuant to the provisions of Section 8 of the Quarantine Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and further pursuant to all other enabling laws and powers.
Signing the order on Thursday in Government House, Yenagoa, the governor ordered a partial closure of markets in the state with effect from April 3.
A press release by the Governor’s acting chief press secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as ordering the temporary closure of all markets in the state, particularly Swali market, which is the biggest in the state capital.
He explained that the order exempts food, water, pharmaceutical stores and others rendering essential services.
Other public places affected include event centres, bars, places of worship, public and private educational institutions and other public gatherings except a written approval is obtained from the governor for such gathering.
He also directed the ministries of trade, health, environment and the Environmental Sanitation Authority to supervise the restrictions.
The governor directed all supermarkets in the state to adopt rules of social distancing and ensure that customers are sanitised towards promoting public health.
Senator Diri said hoarding of food, drugs and other essential goods and services as well as artificially inflating prices of same shall be deemed as an offence.
He said where a person breaches such directives, his administration would ensure the seizure and forfeiture of the food, drugs and other essential goods to the state.
The governor, who directed the restriction of movement within, into or out of the state, particularly the movement of persons, vehicles, aircraft and watercraft, said only transportation of essential supplies such as food, water, pharmaceuticals and any other essential supplies would be allowed.
In accordance with the executive order, persons were also prohibited from the transmission or dissemination of false information regarding COVID-19 as well as promoting unverified cures, vaccines or other similar medicinal products that purport to cure persons infected with COVID-19.
Diri, who noted that Bayelsa has not recorded any case of the virus, further disclosed that he had directed the procurement of more food items such as garri, beans and noodles.
This is in addition to his directive to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to commence immediate distribution of foodstuff to indigent persons and communities across the state.
The SEMA begun the distribution of the items on Thursday with three local government areas, namely Yenagoa, Southern Ijaw and Kolokuma/Opokuma.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    8 mins ago

    Infantino: Football will be totally different after coronavirus
    36 mins ago

    P/Harcourt: Wike lifts curfew, suspension of LG Chair, deputy
    48 mins ago

    S’ Korea coronavirus infections pass 10,000 mark
    54 mins ago

    COVID-19: Spaniards panic-buy wine, beer, chocolate
    1 hour ago

    Trump says he again tested negative for new coronavirus
    1 hour ago

    God didn’t make Covid-19 to happen
    2 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu: Why I took Coronavirus test
    3 hours ago

    Coronavirus: Sanwo-Olu, wife, aides test negative