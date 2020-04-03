COVID-19: Gov. Diri signs law to back lockdown of Bayelsa

*Directs Partial Closure Of Markets

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has signed an Executive Order titled: Bayelsa Infectious Disease (Emergency Prevention) Regulation 2020 as part of strategies to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus into the state.

Senator Diri said the executive order was in the exercise of the powers conferred on him pursuant to the provisions of Section 8 of the Quarantine Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and further pursuant to all other enabling laws and powers.

Signing the order on Thursday in Government House, Yenagoa, the governor ordered a partial closure of markets in the state with effect from April 3.

A press release by the Governor’s acting chief press secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as ordering the temporary closure of all markets in the state, particularly Swali market, which is the biggest in the state capital.

He explained that the order exempts food, water, pharmaceutical stores and others rendering essential services.

Other public places affected include event centres, bars, places of worship, public and private educational institutions and other public gatherings except a written approval is obtained from the governor for such gathering.

He also directed the ministries of trade, health, environment and the Environmental Sanitation Authority to supervise the restrictions.

The governor directed all supermarkets in the state to adopt rules of social distancing and ensure that customers are sanitised towards promoting public health.

Senator Diri said hoarding of food, drugs and other essential goods and services as well as artificially inflating prices of same shall be deemed as an offence.

He said where a person breaches such directives, his administration would ensure the seizure and forfeiture of the food, drugs and other essential goods to the state.

The governor, who directed the restriction of movement within, into or out of the state, particularly the movement of persons, vehicles, aircraft and watercraft, said only transportation of essential supplies such as food, water, pharmaceuticals and any other essential supplies would be allowed.

In accordance with the executive order, persons were also prohibited from the transmission or dissemination of false information regarding COVID-19 as well as promoting unverified cures, vaccines or other similar medicinal products that purport to cure persons infected with COVID-19.

Diri, who noted that Bayelsa has not recorded any case of the virus, further disclosed that he had directed the procurement of more food items such as garri, beans and noodles.

This is in addition to his directive to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to commence immediate distribution of foodstuff to indigent persons and communities across the state.

The SEMA begun the distribution of the items on Thursday with three local government areas, namely Yenagoa, Southern Ijaw and Kolokuma/Opokuma.