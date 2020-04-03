Covid-19: Group declares Monday as National Day of Prayers

Monday, 6th of April, 2020, has been declared National Day of Prayers by 12 noon. This is contained in a statement signed by Dr Kenny Martins, Grand Patton , Legacy Initiative International.

In other words, Nigerians both at home and those in Diaspora have been urged to go on their knees for 10 minutes at this precise hour by stopping everything they are doing. As contained in the statement, “anywhere we are, we are to pray for God’s grace and intervention against this ravaging Coronavirus Pandemic. Seek God’s mercy and healing of our Land, Nation, Our Leaders, Our Families and the world.

Nigeria, and rest of the world in the last three months have been bedevilled with the Coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID 19. The virus which has become pandemic in proportion, has killed thousands of people all over the world.

Legacy Initiative International Advocacy, according to the statement, has been in consultations all week with religious leaders in the country, including His Eminence Alhaji Mohammadu Sa’ad Abubakar 111, Sultan of Sokoto, President of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA)and leader of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI); Rev. Dr. Supo Ayokunle, the President of the Christian Association Of Nigeria ( CAN ) as well as His Royal Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, Ooni of Ife. The consultations extended other Traditional Authorities and their colleagues from other parts of the country. These are on the need to commit what is happening in the world today to the hands of God through a National Day of Prayers. Each of these leaders has given his support for the prayers.