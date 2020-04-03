COVID-19: Lagos to create over 1000 isolation bed spaces

…Discharges Four More Patients

Lagos State Government has disclosed that it will create over 1000 bed spaces in six isolation centres within the next month in preparation for a possible surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Honourable Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this today while updating the press on the efforts of the State government at containing the spread of the virus, revealed that six additional isolation centres are being created across the State to support the already completed facilities.

Disclosing that four more patients were discharged today, having tested negative twice, consecutively, Abayomi said preparations are being made to handle an exponential increase in the spread of the virus.

He also revealed that the State has established temporary tents at Onikan Stadium and Gbagada General Hospital to serve as temporary isolation facilities, stressing that the facilities will be ready for use soon.

Answering the question on whether the State is adequately prepared to manage new cases, the Commissioner explained that Lagos has adequate stock of personal protection equipment to manage the cases, noting that the Infectious Disease Hospital has 70% of its bed-space available.

He observed that the isolation centres in Onikan Stadium and Gbagada General Hospital will provide additional 300-bed spaces.

“We have enough facilities to manage the situation. We also have enough Personal Protection Equipment in stock for our health workers. Presently, we are still operating from the Mainland Hospital where we still have 70% of our bed spaces available. Our isolation centres in Onikan Stadium and Gbagada Hospital will be opened next week; we believe this will provide additional 300-bed spaces and we are also considering establishing six more centres in the next one month depending on the rate of infection’’, he said.

Abayomi averred that the State has commenced training of volunteer healthcare professionals who will be deployed to the newly established isolation centres to complement the efforts of the frontline health workers.

He maintained that the training is necessary to avoid the devastating effect of an upswing of the disease as seen in other countries of the world, adding that trainees will be equipped with basic information about the virus and ways to avoid being infected in the course of discharging their duties.

The Commissioner affirmed that none of the COVID-19 patients currently being managed at the Infectious Diseases Hospital has developed complications as they go through the natural course of the illness with mild symptoms of fever, body pains, and respiratory tract infection.

“No patient with complications so far, they are all going through the natural course of the illness with mild symptoms of respiratory tract infection, fever and body pains. As at today, we have discharged an additional four patients bringing the total number of discharged patients to 23 and we hope to discharge more soon’’, he said.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso urged members of the public to adhere strictly to the tips and measures given by the State Government to contain the spread of the disease while desisting from peddling fake news.

“This is not a time for frivolities. I urge citizens to take responsibility not to compound the situation by spreading fake news”, he added.

Omotoso explained further that the State government is currently embarking on sensitisation and enlightenment campaigns to educate members of the public on the COVID-19 pandemic.