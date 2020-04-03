Covid-19: Ondo records first case

Friday, April 3, 2020 9:32 pm


coronavirus

The Ondo State Government has announced the first confirmed case of the deadly Covid-19 virus in the state.

Mr Donald Ojogo, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, in a statement on Friday in Akure explained that a suspected case tested positive to the virus.

“It is with great concern that the Ondo State Government announces the first index case. A suspected case tested positive to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We thank God for his protection thus far. Ours has been a case of anxiety while we enjoyed a COVID-19 free state status.

“This development has, however, repudiated that enviable status even as we urge all to be vigilant and keep ourselves within the princints of measures put in place,” he said.

He said the index case was an army officer who had returned from India about a week ago and had voluntarily isolated himself.

The commissioner said that during the period of self isolation, he was monitored by the State Inter-Ministerial Committee in collaboration with the NCDC and necessary tests were carried out which resulted in the current confirmation.

