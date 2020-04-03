Covid-19: Tele Ogunjobi Helps 3,475 Widows, Aged, Others, with palliatives

By Adejoke Monsurat

Following the recent announcement of lockdown by President Muhammed Buhari and the recent shift by the state government of the commencement date, the ormer chairman of Ijebu North local government, Asiwaju Tele Ogunjobi, has started the distribution of stimulus packages. These are designed to cushion the economic effects of the lockdown on the citizenry.

The distribution of the food items and cash donations channelled through the leader of Ago Iwoye Central Development Council, ACDC, Mr Anthony Daniel, was held at eight quarters in the university community of Ago Iwoye, Oru -Awa and Ilaporu in Ijebu North II constituency of Ogun State.

Ogunjobi who spoke through the ACDC chairman said the donations were his widows’ mite for indigent persons in their 60s and above.

According to him, the targeted audience would be 3,475 and may thereafter extend to other class of people in the society.

He, however, appealed to the people to adhere strictly to the cessation of movement as ordered by the government stressing that the trying times were in their best interest.

Meanwhile, speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, rhe Olori Imere community, Chief Joshua Ademosu, expressed deep appreciation to Ogunjobi for deeming it fit to cater for the less-privileged at a period when things are hard for citizens.

Chief Ademosu, therefore, called on other well-to-do people in the society to emulate the sterling qualities of Ogunjobi so that the indigents would also live good life.