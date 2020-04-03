Covid-19: Tele Ogunjobi Helps 3,475 Widows, Aged, Others, with palliatives

Covid-19: Tele Ogunjobi Helps 3,475 Widows, Aged, Others, with palliatives

Friday, April 3, 2020 1:07 am


Asiwaju Tele Ogunjobi 

By Adejoke Monsurat

Following the recent announcement of lockdown by President Muhammed Buhari and the recent shift by the state government of the commencement date, the ormer chairman of Ijebu North local government, Asiwaju Tele Ogunjobi, has started the distribution of stimulus packages. These are designed to cushion the economic effects of the lockdown on the citizenry.

The distribution of the food items and cash donations channelled through the leader of Ago Iwoye Central Development Council, ACDC, Mr Anthony Daniel, was held at eight quarters in the university community of Ago Iwoye, Oru -Awa and Ilaporu in Ijebu North II constituency of Ogun State.

Ogunjobi who spoke through the ACDC chairman said the donations were his widows’ mite for indigent persons in their 60s and above.

According to him, the targeted audience would be 3,475 and may thereafter extend to other class of people in the society.

He, however, appealed to the people to adhere strictly to the cessation of movement as ordered by the government stressing that the trying times were in their best interest.

Meanwhile, speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, rhe Olori Imere community, Chief  Joshua Ademosu, expressed deep appreciation to Ogunjobi for deeming it fit to cater for the less-privileged at a period when things are hard for citizens.

Chief Ademosu, therefore, called on other well-to-do people in the society to emulate the sterling qualities of Ogunjobi so that the indigents would also live good life.

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    5 mins ago

    Ogun IPAC Join Fight Against Coronavirus
    34 mins ago

    Covid-19:Adebutu distributes N50m food items in Ogun State
    4 hours ago

    COVID-19: WAHO distributes 90,000 kits
    4 hours ago

    Why I released my nude photos – Salawa Abeni
    4 hours ago

    Is Covid-19 a deliberate Chinese creation?
    5 hours ago

    Who can lock down trouble?
    5 hours ago

    Just in: Coronavirus cases in Nigeria increase to 184
    6 hours ago

    Coronavirus: Making the Best Use of Lockdown