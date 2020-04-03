Covid-19:Adebutu distributes N50m food items in Ogun State

Adejoke Monsurat

Many prominent Nigerians have been donating their money and materials to fight the pandemic coronavirus which has taken over the world. Also, the Ladi Adebutu Development Organisation has also come up with relief plans to assist people. This is considering the effect of the lockdown. Most people live on daily proceeds from their various businesses which will be grossly hampered by the two weeks lockdown.

Realising the rigour the lockdown might cause, Hon. Ladi Adebutu has immediately committed over N50m on food items covering live cows, pigs, gari and other items.,

The relief package which has started moving round to all the wards across the state will be distributed in the fillowing order:

1 Cow for each of the 20 Local Governments per week for two weeks totalling 40 cows

1 pig for each of the 236 wards in Ogun State per week for two weeks, totalling 472 pigs

500 (3kg) packs of Garri per Local Government per week for two weeks.

Additional 10,000 sanitizers across the 20 Local Government areas

Other items are also included in the distribution per week.

This gesture by Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu is planned to complement the N100m donated to Ogun State Government by the Adebutu family earlier in the week and ultimately to support the good people of Ogun State during the lockdown period.

According to him: “We are appealing to our people in the State to follow strictly all health tips and pieces of advice, keep clean environment, stay at home and stay safe during this period.

With all humility, we assure our dear Ogun State people of the sincere concern and care of Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu at this crucial period and beyond.