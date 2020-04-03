Ewenla Distributes Covid-19 Food Relief Package For Alimosho Residents

Hon Prince Dr Adedipe Dauda Ewenla has distributed second batch stimulus package at his campaign office, 21 Shobayo street, Abule Egba Lagos State for the people of Alimosho especially widows and the less privileged in the area.

Alimosho residents commended the efforts of Ewenla since the outbreak of Covid-19:

“He has been doing it before now, so we are not surprised. He is a man of the people. He has been giving widows, less privileged and old people food and support before corona virus. “He trained our children how to use computer and makeup and introduced many empowerment programs through his Adedas development foundation”.

Adedipe further appealed to residents to avoid gathering in clusters above 20 people; they should wash their hands often, maintain social distance among others in compliance with the directives of the federal and Lagos state governments.