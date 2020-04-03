Just in: Nigeria records 20 new cases, 2 deaths from COVID-19

Nigeria has recorded 20 new cases of coronavirus as well as two deaths from the virus. In an announcement on his twitter handle late Friday evening, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC also confirmed that Ondo State has recorded its first case of the virus.

According to the Centre, 11 of the new cases are in Lagos, while three are in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT. It added that three of the new cases are in Edo, two in Osun and one in Ondo States.

The two deaths from the virus were recorded in Lagos and Edo States. The new cases brings the total number of COVID-19 cases as at 10. 30 pm on 3rd April to 210.

“Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 11 in Lagos, 3 in the FCT, 3 in Edo, 2 in Osun & 1 in Ondo Two new deaths have been recorded in Lagos and Edo State As at 10:30 pm 3rd April there are 210 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria,” the NCDC said.

